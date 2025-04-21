Menu Explore
Chandigarh: RWAs oppose property tax hike, Congress holds protest

ByAarya Kumari, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2025 05:06 AM IST

The Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) saw 86 RWA members voicing their concerns; they submitted a memorandum to MP Sandhu mentioned that people were being burdened due to the administration raising property tax and increasing charges for community centres

The resident welfare associations (RWAs) on Sunday opposed the Chandigarh administration’s move, hiking property tax and increasing charges for the community centres. They submitted a memorandum to MP Satnam Singh Sandhu regarding the issue. The Congress’ local unit staged a protest at the housing board light point in Manimajra, seeking rollback of hike in property tax as well as electricity and water charges, house tax, garbage fee and collector rates.

The Congress’ local unit staged a protest at the housing board light point in Manimajra, seeking rollback of hike in property tax as well as electricity and water charges, house tax, etc. (Sant Arora/HT)
The Congress' local unit staged a protest at the housing board light point in Manimajra, seeking rollback of hike in property tax as well as electricity and water charges, house tax, etc. (Sant Arora/HT)

During an executive meeting, the Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) saw 86 RWA members voicing their concerns. Their memorandum to MP Sandhu mentioned that people were being burdened due to the move of the administration.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said, “This is an anti-people decision. We are not against paying taxes, but this hike is beyond reason. We have launched a signature campaign to demand that this notification be annulled.”

MP Sandhu said, “I will raise the issues before the authorities concerned. Public welfare schemes must remain for the welfare and should not turn into commercial ventures.”

Meanwhile, during the Congress’ protest, party leader HS Lucky said, “The BJP administration is exploiting the public. After making housing unaffordable by increasing collector rates, it is now attacking the middle class and poor with a threefold property tax hike. If the government does not roll back these decisions, every street in Chandigarh will witness a people’s movement.”

Congress district president Surjit Singh Dhillon said, “The BJP has betrayed the people of Chandigarh. If this policy of extortion continues, the Congress will take to the streets in every ward.”

Privatisation won’t affect tariffs: CPDL

During the CRAWFED meeting, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) director Arun Kumar Verma said a survey and assessment of all grid substations and 192 indoor substations has been conducted and an infrastructure maintenance campaign launched to fortify the power network ahead of the summer months. Verma assured the residents that privatisation won’t affect electricity tariffs, which will continue to be regulated by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

