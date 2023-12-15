Chandigarh: Sacked SI complains of hearing trouble, court orders ENT test

A local court on Thursday directed the investigating officer (IO) conduct ENT examination of dismissed Chandigarh Police sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Phogat, an accused in the ₹1.01-crore extortion case. Directions were also issued to jail authorities and GMCH, Sector 32, to ensure that the ENT examination was conducted after Phogat complained of hearing trouble. (HT PHOTO)

Directions were also issued to jail authorities and GMCH, Sector 32, to ensure that the ENT examination was conducted after Phogat complained of hearing trouble. The case is now listed for December 18.

On Thursday, the court also declared three accused in the case as proclaimed offenders — Parveen Shah, brother of slain gangster Sonu Shah; Onkar, alias Lucky, alias Grewal, and Pawan — after they failed to appear in court despite the final non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued in October.

Posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station before his dismissal, Phogat is accused of kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman, Sanjay Goyal, and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him in August this year.

After remaining on the run for three months, Phogat surrendered before court on November 24. Following his arrest, the medical report reflected no fresh wound or injury.

He was sent to three-day police remand, which ended on November 27, when the police sought three more days to question him. However, his counsel objected stating that Phogat had been tortured in custody.

On his plea, a medical examination from GMSH, Sector 16, was conducted the same day, which confirmed four injuries. Following this, the court of duty magistrate had denied police’s request for further remand, while also directing GMCH, Sector 32, to constitute another medical board for conducting the complete medical examination of Phogat and submit a report.

After the report was submitted on Thursday, the court asked the hospital to conduct an additional ENT test.