Chandigarh: Schoolbus mows down biker in Mauli Jagran

A 40-year-old man died after a school bus crashed into his scooter on Thursday evening. The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, leaving the victim grievously injured on the road. Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS against the unidentified driver of the school bus.

The deceased has been identified as Dwarka Prasad Yadav, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran. Dwarka Prasad and his brothers run a bread supply business in Panchkula.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, 35-year-old Ram Narayan, the accident occurred around 5.30 pm when the duo was travelling to Sector 16, Panchkula.

Dwarka Prasad was riding his scooter ahead, while Ram Narayan followed him on an Activa. When they reached near Mangat Ram Kirana Store on Rajiv Colony Road, a yellow school bus (HR68A-7620) approached from the PS Chowk side.

Ram alleged that the bus was being driven “at high speed, carelessly and in a zigzag manner.”

“The driver suddenly hit Dwarka’s scooter. My brother was thrown onto the road with force and suffered serious injuries,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said the bus halted briefly. The driver stepped out to check on the injured man, but as soon as people began gathering, he took advantage of the commotion and fled, leaving the bus behind.

The injured Dwarka Prasad was shifted to PGIMER, Sector 12, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS against the unidentified driver of the school bus.