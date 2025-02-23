Chandigarh: Seatbelt snap on joyride leaves man injured at Leisure Valley

A safety lapse marred the ongoing Rose Festival on Friday night when an amusement ride malfunctioned, leaving a man seriously injured. Despite the serious nature of the incident and the injuries sustained by Vikas, Chandigarh Police have yet to initiate an investigation into the matter. (iStock)

Builder Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was enjoying a high-speed amusement ride when its seat belt suddenly snapped, causing him to be violently thrown around within the cabin while the ride continued its rotations at full speed.

Vikas was immediately rushed to GMSH-16, where he received treatment for injuries to his nose and head. The ride in question, known for its thrilling experience, features three rounds and rotates a full 360 degrees. Shockingly, the seat belt broke during the very first round, resulting in Vikas being tossed around.

“I had pointed out to the operator that the seat belt was casually attached with tape. But my concerns were ignored,” Vikas recounted.

