Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Seatbelt snap on joyride leaves man injured at Leisure Valley

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Builder Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was enjoying a high-speed amusement ride when its seat belt suddenly snapped, causing him to be violently thrown around within the cabin while the ride continued its rotations at full speed

A safety lapse marred the ongoing Rose Festival on Friday night when an amusement ride malfunctioned, leaving a man seriously injured.

Despite the serious nature of the incident and the injuries sustained by Vikas, Chandigarh Police have yet to initiate an investigation into the matter. (iStock)
Despite the serious nature of the incident and the injuries sustained by Vikas, Chandigarh Police have yet to initiate an investigation into the matter. (iStock)

Builder Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was enjoying a high-speed amusement ride when its seat belt suddenly snapped, causing him to be violently thrown around within the cabin while the ride continued its rotations at full speed.

Vikas was immediately rushed to GMSH-16, where he received treatment for injuries to his nose and head. The ride in question, known for its thrilling experience, features three rounds and rotates a full 360 degrees. Shockingly, the seat belt broke during the very first round, resulting in Vikas being tossed around.

“I had pointed out to the operator that the seat belt was casually attached with tape. But my concerns were ignored,” Vikas recounted.

Despite the serious nature of the incident and the injuries sustained by Vikas, police have yet to initiate an investigation into the matter.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On