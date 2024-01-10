Chandigarh sees coldest January day in nine years

With no sunlight during the day, the maximum temperature fell from 13.8°C on Monday to 10.5°C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day since 2015 as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). While a fresh western disturbance (WD) is active in the region, the day temperature is likely to start increasing from Thursday onwards (Keshav Singh/HT)

This was also the coldest day of the season after maximum temperature of 11.4°C was recorded on January 7, the second coldest day of the season.

While a fresh western disturbance (WD) is active in the region, the day temperature is likely to start increasing from Thursday onwards.

At 10.5°C, the maximum temperature was 5.7°C below normal. This is the coldest since 2015 when maximum temperature in the month of January had come down till 9.9°C but the exact day for this wasn’t available. The day temperature has also gone down to 6.1°C in January 2013.

As per the IMD, this was also a ‘cold day’ which is declared in this region when maximum temperature falls between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and minimum temperature falls below 10°C.

Before this, this season there have already been three cold days on December 30, January 1 and January 7. A severe cold day was also recorded on December 31 when maximum temperature fell over 6.5 degrees below normal. The city is yet to report any days with cold wave conditions, where minimum temperature falls below normal in the same way.

The city was colder than most hill stations of the North during the day. The maximum temperature at Shimla was 12.6°C while it was 18.5°C in Solan and 19°C in Dharamshala even as some snowfall was reported in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The city was also colder than parts of Kashmir during the day, with maximum temperature at 11.6°C in Jammu and 14.2°C in Srinagar.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “The dip in temperature was because there was no sunlight in the city today. While the fog wasn’t very dense, the weather was also partly cloudy which led to the drop in temperature.”

With visibility remaining low, six flights at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, including two arrival flights, were cancelled on Tuesday, a total of 12 flights including four arrival flights got delayed.

While four departure flights including 2177 (Delhi), 5261 (Mumbai), 867 (Hyderbad) and 91806 (Delhi) got cancelled; arrival flights 242 (Pune) and 91805 (Delhi) got cancelled.

Visibility fell to 300 meters at 5:30 am which is classified as moderate fog by IMD. However by 8:30 am it improved to 900 meters which is classified as shallow fog. Due to partly cloudy weather at night, minimum temperature rose from 7.4°C on Monday to 8.2°C on Tuesday, 1.7 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 12°C and 15°C while minimum temperature will remain 6°C and 8°C.