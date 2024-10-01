Chandigarh sees coldest September in six years

With the lowest average minimum temperature since September 2018, this September was coldest in six years as per India meteorological Department (IMD). Dry weather is likely in the city for now, and monsoon withdrawal is likely to be declared in the city this week as per IMD officials. Dry weather is likely in the city for now, and monsoon withdrawal is likely to be declared in the city this week as per IMD officials. (HT File)

The average minimum temperature this time was 24.9°C. This is taken by taking the average of all days in September. This average is lowest since 2018 when it was 23.7°C. September 2015 too saw its lowest average at 23.7°C. However, the coldest September night this year, at 22.1°C on September 16 isn’t as cold as just last year, minimum temperature had gone down to 21.7°C on September 24 and 28

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This has to do with the long spells of rain and cloudy weather that were present this month. Temperature wasn’t able to increase much as a new spell of rains would start within days of the older spell.”

As per the monthly report, 169.2 mm rain was recorded in the city which is 29% above normal which is 131.4 mm and which is calculated by taking both the IMD Sector 39 observatory and air force observatory. While this is higher than 2023, when 52.8 mm rain was recorded, 211.6 mm rain was recorded in 2022.

Average maximum temperature at 33.8°C is also lower than last year when it was 34.4°C however it was lower in 2022 at 33.2°C.

Dry weather likely ahead

While cloudy weather can continue on Tuesday, rain is unlikely in the coming days. As per Paul, monsoon withdrawal is likely to happen in Chandigarh this week. Already, the monsoon withdrawal has taken place in parts of the region including Ferozepur and Sirsa.

The maximum temperature went up from 33.2°C on Sunday to 33.3°C on Monday, 0.7 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature fell from 24.2°C on Sunday to 23.2°C on Monday but was still 1.1 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C.