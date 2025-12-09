Chandigarh: Senate protest costs Panjab University exposure to country’s biggest science fest

The India International Science Festival (IISF), originally slated to be hosted at Panjab University, was shifted to Panchkula just as the campus was grappling with senate protests — a decision that has ended up costing the varsity and its students one of the most significant academic and inspirational opportunities of the year. Students showcasing their projects during the India International Science Festival in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

In early November, PU had officially announced that IISF would take place on its campus. Later in the month, however, when the chancellor informed the university he would not be attending the December 13 annual convocation, authorities were also told that the IISF venue had been moved.

Citing the disturbed atmosphere created by the ongoing protests for senate election schedule, officials conveyed that the campus no longer offered the environment required for an event of this scale.

For PU, the relocation meant losing the opportunity to host one of the country’s largest science outreach gatherings, which this year recorded 2,179 registered student participants and has already seen over 9,000 student visitors, with the last day still left.

Attendance data shows a cumulative 6,200 people participated between December 4 and 8, including 2,550 delegates, 256 speakers, 358 VIPs, 95 VVIPs, 293 volunteers and representatives from academic institutions across the country. Hosting such footfall would have brought PU unprecedented student exposure, intra-institutional interaction and large scale academic visibility.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the university had been preparing to welcome thousands of young participants, acknowledging that it was a missed opportunity to showcase the university.

Held in Sector 5, Panchkula from December 6 to 9, IISF 2025 is the 11th edition of the country’s biggest public science festival. This year’s theme “Vigyan Se Samruddhi: For Atmanirbhar Bharat” brought together thousands of participants for over 150 technical and thematic sessions spanning AI and AGI, quantum technologies, biotechnology, climate research, Himalayan ecology and India’s knowledge systems.

Among the highlights was an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Air Force test pilot who became the second Indian to travel to space following his Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station in January 2025.

PU registrar YP Verma said the university was prepared to host and had anticipated substantial benefits for its academic community: “We were looking forward to the event. It would have been a major opportunity for our students and faculty to learn, engage and build networks.”

Students too felt the impact of the venue shift. “If it had happened on PU campus, we could have attended more sessions and interacted with visitors from top institutes,” said Ritvij Chaubey, a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology(UIET), “It feels like we missed out on a major opportunity.”

Even so, faculty members who worked closely with the organising ministry say the process has opened new doors. PU coordinator and National Programme Committee member Gaurav Verma said the university’s involvement may still yield long term gains. “Around 500 of our students and faculty collaborated directly with the ministry on IISF this year. We’re hopeful this engagement will lead to strong collaborations and even future job opportunities with the ministries involved,” he added.