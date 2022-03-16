Chandigarh set to identify land for housing people with mental disabilities

The UT administration will identify land for creating a dedicated facility for housing people with mental disabilities.

In a meeting of the executive committee of Indira Holiday Home Society, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, here on Tuesday, the prospect for creating an interim arrangement for such persons within the Indira Holiday Home was also considered. Till a designated building for people with mental disabilities comes up on a vacant land, the administration can use Indira Holiday Home and Cheshire home, said Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare & women & child development.

“We had a range of discussions on the issue. Several suggestions and recommendations were discussed in the executive body, and these will now be submitted before the Punjab governor and UT administrator for his consideration,” said Pawar.

A group of parents, for a long time, have been demanding a serenity therapeutic village at Indira Holiday Home. While the administration will be not be creating such a facility in Indira Holiday Home, it would construct a new facility, likely to be known as ‘Group Home for Mentally Ill Persons’ in the city. It will have professional psycho-social support and recreational facilities to enhance the overall quality of life for mentally challenged children.