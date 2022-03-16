Chandigarh set to identify land for housing people with mental disabilities
The UT administration will identify land for creating a dedicated facility for housing people with mental disabilities.
In a meeting of the executive committee of Indira Holiday Home Society, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, here on Tuesday, the prospect for creating an interim arrangement for such persons within the Indira Holiday Home was also considered. Till a designated building for people with mental disabilities comes up on a vacant land, the administration can use Indira Holiday Home and Cheshire home, said Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare & women & child development.
“We had a range of discussions on the issue. Several suggestions and recommendations were discussed in the executive body, and these will now be submitted before the Punjab governor and UT administrator for his consideration,” said Pawar.
A group of parents, for a long time, have been demanding a serenity therapeutic village at Indira Holiday Home. While the administration will be not be creating such a facility in Indira Holiday Home, it would construct a new facility, likely to be known as ‘Group Home for Mentally Ill Persons’ in the city. It will have professional psycho-social support and recreational facilities to enhance the overall quality of life for mentally challenged children.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics