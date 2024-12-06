Chandigarh: Silver ornaments stolen from Sector-38 temple

Burglars made off with silver ornaments, including a snake and a leaf, from the Shivalaya at the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 38-C, police said on Thursday. The theft, which occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, was discovered by priest Gaurav Nautiyal. This isn’t the first time a temple has been targeted for theft in Chandigarh On November 9, in an overnight incident, thieves broke into a temple in Sector 19 and stole the silver layer of the Shivling, weighing approximately 3 to 4kg, along with a donation box containing ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 collected over the past six months. (HT Photo)

According to Nautiyal, he had locked the Shivalaya around 9pm on Monday before retiring for the night on the temple premises. When he reopened it at 5am the next day, the ornaments were missing. He suspects that unknown individuals stole the items overnight.

The incident was reported at the Sector 39 police station. The police have registered a case under Sections 305 (D) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified persons.

This isn’t the first time a temple has been targeted. On November 9, thieves broke into a Sector 19 temple overnight and stole the silver layer of the Shivling and a donation box containing ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.