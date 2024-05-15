Chandigarh: Six PU senators allege senate elections being delayed by the centre

With the Panjab University (PU) senate’s term expiring on October 31 this year, the varsity is yet to release a schedule for the fresh senate elections. Some of PU senators have come forward alleging that it was being done deliberately by the Centre to weaken PU’s apex body to get their own agendas cleared. PU senator IPS Sidhu had also written to the chancellor last month regarding the delay in announcing the election schedule. (HT file)

In a statement issued by six senators, they alleged that the central government and the ruling party were trying to remove the elected senate. “They want to replace it (senate) with a governing body that was nominated or predominantly nominated as they want to push their agenda for the affiliation of Haryana colleges of Panchkula, Kalka and Ambala districts to Panjab University, which is not permitted at present,” said senator Prabhjit Singh.

PU senator IPS Sidhu had also written to the chancellor last month regarding the delay in announcing the election schedule. He had said that even if the schedule is announced in April, election of some constituencies would be unlikely till the end of this year as 240 days notice has to be given before announcing the elections.

PU officials had said the authorities have already sent the schedule for final approval, but no update on this has come after a month. They maintain that the senate will continue working after October 31 as, despite the delay, some other constituencies will already be in place along with the nominated members.