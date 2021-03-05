IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index

Had stood 5th among 111 cities in 2018; now is ranked 29th among 49 cities with million+ population and 45th overall
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST

From the fifth most livable city in 2018, Chandigarh is now not even in the top 20 in the country.

According to the ranking of 111 cities on the Ease of Living Index 2020, released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday, Chandigarh is placed at a lowly 29th position out of 49 cities with million plus population.

The index is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

In the inaugural 2018 report, Chandigarh was fifth when all 111 cities were part of a composite ranking. For the 2020 rankings, the cities have been divided into two categories: those with population more than a million and those with less than a million. If the score of all these cities were to be considered, Chandigarh would have ranked 45th out of 111 cities.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the million+ category, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. In the less-than-million category, Shimla is ranked the highest, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, and Kakinada.

Notably, Chandigarh scored marginally more than in the previous rankings. In 2018, it scored 53.16 out of 100, which has gone up to 54.4 in 2020.

Poor economic ability drags city down

Of the four parameters of the index, the city has performed the worst under economic ability, scoring just 9.9 marks out of 100, with a rank of 34 among 49 cities. It got only 7 marks for the level of economic development and 12.99 for economic opportunities – the two sub-categories of this parameter.

Not surprisingly, in the latest ease of doing business report too, the city was ranked at the bottom. Bengaluru, the topper in this parameter too, has a score of 78.82.

In citizen perception (residents’ view on the services provided by the administration), Chandigarh has scored 72.8 and a rank of 35. Bengaluru has scored 78 with a rank of 20.

Consolation: City’s education best in India

Chandigarh’s overall quality of life, third parameter under the index, has been ranked 20th with a score of 54.42. In terms of quality of life, the best city is Chennai with a score of 60.33.

However, in education, a sub-category, the city tops the country with a score of 83.27. It is followed by Indore, Bengaluru and Amritsar.

In the fourth parameter – sustainability, which includes sub-categories of environment, green space and buildings, energy consumption and city resilience – Chandigarh’s score is a modest 60 with rank of 12. In city resilience, it scored 100 marks, while in green space and buildings, it scored the lowest 24.

The ease of living index is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.
The ease of living index is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

Nothing to cheer about in municipal performance too

In the newly launched Municipal Performance Index 2020, too, the city has fared poorly. It is 23rd among 51 cities with million plus population included in the list. Indore tops the index.

This index was launched as an accompaniment to the ease of living. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance.

The Chandigarh MC, which has for long struggled with its finances and will start the coming fiscal with a deficit of more than 700 crore, has been ranked 37th when it comes to the finance parameter. In planning, it is ranked a lowly 43.

‘Matter of serious introspection’

“It is a matter of serious introspection for the UT administration, municipal corporation and Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Of special concern is the poor ranking of 32 in citizen feedback. This shows residents don’t see in positive light the services provided by the administration,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations.

Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said: “We have been consistently saying that the city’s governance is on a downward spiral. The BJP has miserably failed to deliver on multiple fronts: jobs, health and infrastructure development. It has only burdened people with taxes.”

“We will analyse the report and see what lessons can be learnt, so that the city can improve its performance,” said Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “We will examine the rankings and try to improve on different parameters.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Teachers of Panjab University were on mass casual leave and even boycotted the conduct of examinations to press for pay scales as per the 7th pay commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Had stood 5th among 111 cities in 2018; now is ranked 29th among 49 cities with million+ population and 45th overall
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
READ FULL STORY
Close
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
READ FULL STORY
Close
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP