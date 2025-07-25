Chandigarh: Snatcher flees with PU employee’s gold chain

An unidentified motorcycle-borne youth snatched a woman’s gold chain with a pendant in Sector 46-D on Tuesday night. A case under Sector 304 (snatching) of BNS was registered at the Sector 34 police station. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Poonam Grover, a senior assistant at Panjab University, was taking a walk with her mother near her residence around 9.10 pm, as per her complaint to police. As she was passing in front of a house, a youth, wearing a blue chequered shirt, approached her from behind on a black motorcycle.

He suddenly snatched her gold chain with a pendant, weighing approximately 1.5 tola, and sped away before she could react. Due to the speed of the motorcycle, the victim said she was unable to note its registration number.

She was not physically hurt in the incident and declined a medical examination. “I can identify the snatcher if he appears before me,” Poonam told the police in her complaint.

A case under Sector 304 (snatching) of BNS was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Police are examining CCTV footage from the locality to trace the accused.