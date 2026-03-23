Chandigarh: Snatchers strike thrice in a day

Snatchers struck at three different locations in the city on Saturday, targeting two men and a woman. While the accused were arrested in two cases, a hunt has been launched for others. (HT FIle)

While the accused were arrested in two cases, a hunt has been launched for others.

In Manimajra, two youths were caught red-handed by the public after they snatched a mobile phone from a passer-by near the cremation ground. The victim, Ishaq Ahmed Sheikh from Jammu and Kashmir, was waiting at the bus stand for a bus to Solan when the accused pushed him and snatched his phone. Acting swiftly, bystanders helped nab the accused, identified as Shiva, 24, and Kaku, 21, both residents of Indira Colony. Police recovered the stolen mobile phone from Kaku’s possession.

An FIR was registered under Sections 304(2), 317(2) and 3(5) of the BNS, and both accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Kaku has a prior case under the Arms Act, while Shiva has no previous record, said police.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man, Abhishek Kumar of Sector 46, was arrested in connection with a wallet snatching case.

The complainant, Naresh Kumar, a sanitation worker, reported that he was targeted near the dividing road of Sectors 50/51 while he had briefly stopped near a forest area. Two youths emerged from the jungle, restrained him and snatched his wallet containing cash and documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards. Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 304 (2), 317(2) and 3(5) of BNS at the Sector 49 station. They later arrested the accused, Abhishek, and recovered the stolen items.

Investigation revealed that the accused and his accomplice operated from a makeshift shelter in the nearby forest, targeting passersby to fund their drug addiction. The co-accused is still absconding.

Meanwhile, in Sector 39, police registered a third case after a 25-year-old woman, Tejaswari, reported that two unidentified men posing as “babas” snatched her gold ring from her house in Sector 41/D.

According to her statement, the accused approached her while she was at home, pretended to bless her, and demanded flour and rice. When she refused, they forcibly took her gold ring weighing around 3 grams and fled. An FIR was registered under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS against unknown persons, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.