Chandigarh: Sole chemist at GMSH-16 gets show-cause notice

A UT health department has issued a show-cause notice to the firm that has been running the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for 29 years through multiple extensions and renewals.

Through the notice, the department has sought a written response in 10 days on why the lease deed of the chemist shop should not be terminated with immediate effect in accordance with the terms of the lease.

The notice comes nearly a week after the health department found that the chemist shop was being operated by the same firm since 1993 without any fresh tendering.

Also, while the private firms at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and Research (PGIMER) are paying monthly rents ranging from ₹8 lakh ₹1.5 crore, the rent for the shop at GMSH-16 never crossed ₹3 lakh per month.

The shop was allotted to Sunil Kumar Jain on lease for only two years through an auction in 1993. While the first lease ended in 1995, the hospital authorities never floated a fresh tender and kept extending the lease every five years, with the latest extension occurring in 2019 – for up to 2024.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg has already ordered an inquiry into the continuation of the same licence for a considerably long period.