Chandigarh: Soon, e-Naka app to catch crime in motion

Soon, every vehicle passing through a police naka in Chandigarh will be scanned and recorded digitally. With the launch of the e-Naka app, Chandigarh Police will monitor nakas in real time — from the start and closure timings of each checkpoint, to the number of vehicles inspected. The e-Naka app is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing platforms like e-Challan, e-Vahan, and e-Sarthi, and help officers to instantly access key vehicle details, including ownership information, pending violations, and whether the vehicle has been flagged as stolen. (HT File)

All vehicles will be required to have their number plates scanned at nakas. As soon as the plate is scanned, the system will pull up a detailed history of the vehicle. If a vehicle has any pending challans or is connected to any criminal activity, the app will automatically flag it, allowing officers to take immediate action.

Another crucial feature of the app is its ability to log every vehicle checked at nakas, along with the driver’s credentials and the actions taken. The app also keeps a digital record of officers’ attendance, including their reporting times and how long they spend at each naka, helping to improve accountability and reduce any chances of corruption or negligence.

With the full integration of the e-Challan system, officers will be able to issue fines on the spot for any violations detected during a check.

“The e-Naka application is currently in its trial phase. The system is designed to make nakas smarter, more efficient, and harder for criminals to bypass. We anticipate its official launch soon,” Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.