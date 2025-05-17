Chandigarh: Soon, pay more for MC’s fire vehicles

Get ready to pay a huge amount for ensuring fire safety as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to increase the standby duty charges of fire vehicles for events within and outside the city. For the vehicles being used outside Chandigarh but within the 20 km limit, ₹ 3,150/hour per vehicle is charged at present. However, the rate is set to be revised at ₹ 7,500/hour per vehicle for five hours only, subject to a minimum of ₹ 37,500,along with GST. (HT Photo)

For private and high-value live shows, the event organisers are mandated to keep fire vehicles at standby to get the no objection certificate (NOC) and for ensuring fire safety during emergency situations. At present, ₹551/hour per vehicle is charged for hosting events in Chandigarh, including live shows, film shootings, and cricket matches. The type of vehicles used are water tender/water bowser and advanced fire fighting technology water mist. In a new proposal, the MC is set to revise the rate to ₹5,000/hour per vehicle for five hours only, subject to ₹25,000, along with GST as applicable from time to time. For other events, ₹3,000/hour per week will be charged.

The agenda has already got approval from the MC’s fire and emergency services sub-committee and will now be tabled for final approval in the House meeting.

In the agenda, MC officials clarified that presently, the rates of petrol/diesel are increasing day by day and the salaries of fire staff are also increasing from time to time. For performing standby duty, fire staff, including leading firemen, driver and other firemen, are required with each vehicle. The total liability or salary of per operational vehicle per day is around ₹30,400. Also, the value of water tenders and fire vehicles is about ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore, along with specified or advanced equipment. The motive of the fire department is to serve and save the life and property of every citizen of the city. Hence, the committee recommended that standby duty charges should be revised, looking at the current situation.

As per the agenda, the proposed charges are also said to be increased by 10% every year with effect from April 1. The committee members also unanimously recommended that government events or functions should also be charged, but the amount will be calculated at 50% discount.