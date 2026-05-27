Chandigarh: SRH’s Abhishek Sharma returns to golf course ahead of IPL eliminator

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) high-stakes IPL eliminator, while most cricketers were sweating it out in the nets, fine-tuning yorkers, slower balls and match-ups, Abhishek Sharma found calm elsewhere — on a golf course. In 14 matches this season, Abhishek has amassed 563 runs at a staggering strike rate of 206, including a breathtaking unbeaten 135 against Delhi Capitals. (HT Photo)

The stylish left-hander, who has lit up IPL 2026 with fearless stroke play and breathtaking starts at the top, once again turned to golf to sharpen the rhythm of his batting swing ahead of SRH’s knockout clash against Rajasthan Royals at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. For those who have tracked Abhishek closely over the years, the connection between his golf sessions and batting fluency is no coincidence anymore.

In fact, the last time the Punjab batter opted for a round of golf before a game in New Chandigarh, he walked out and smashed a blistering 28 ball 74 runs knock against Punjab Kings, dismantling the bowling attack with a mix of elegance and raw power. Now, with another pressure game around the corner and SRH’s campaign on the line, Abhishek has once again returned to a routine that, according to his family, helps him find both mental clarity and timing.

“Golf relaxes him a lot. It helps him free his mind and improves the flow of his swing,” Abhishek’s father Raj Kumar Sharma told HT. “He enjoys spending time on the golf course because it keeps him mentally fresh before important matches.”

Interestingly, the golfing habit was encouraged by two legendary names closely associated with Abhishek’s cricketing journey — his mentor and idol Yuvraj Singh and former West Indies captain Brian Lara, who was earlier part of the SRH coaching set-up. Both believed the rotational movement and balance required in golf could help the opener improve his bat swing and body alignment.

Since then, Abhishek has been hooked to the sport during this IPL season, squeezing in golf sessions at multiple venues across the tournament calendar including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai and Chandigarh before important matches.

The connection between golf and batting mechanics may sound unusual to many, but modern athletes increasingly use cross-sport movements to improve muscle memory, coordination and balance.

The numbers underline his dominance. In 14 matches this season, Abhishek has amassed 563 runs at a staggering strike rate of 206, including a breathtaking unbeaten 135 against Delhi Capitals.

But behind the explosive sixes and fearless strokeplay lies a much more structured professional than before. Those close to him say Abhishek has become extremely disciplined about fitness, recovery and preparation over the last year. He now travels with his own cook and fitness trainer during tournaments, carefully monitoring his diet and training routines to maintain peak physical condition through the demanding IPL schedule.

“There was a time when people only focused on his attacking cricket,” Raj Kumar said. “But now he understands situations much better. He has become mentally stronger and more disciplined. He is focusing a lot on fitness and recovery also. He is enjoying the ongoing IPL and wants SRH to claim the title.”

That maturity has reflected in his approach this season. While his natural aggression remains intact, there is greater clarity in shot selection and game awareness.

Abhishek’s comfort in Punjab conditions adds another intriguing layer ahead of the eliminator. Having grown up playing cricket in the region, he understands the nature of wickets here perhaps better than most visiting batters.

The familiarity was evident during his earlier knock in New Chandigarh when he attacked from the outset and looked completely at ease on the surface.