Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank: Absent for 3 consecutive board meetings, director terminated

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:16 am IST

The bank’s managing director, Anuradha S Chagti, formally informed the registrar of Co-operative Societies, Chandigarh, via an official letter that three board meetings were convened this year, and all directors, including Sharma, were duly notified

Kamal Kant Sharma, former chairman and current director of the Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank, has been removed from the board of directors after he failed to attend three consecutive board meetings without providing any explanation.

The decision is being seen as a message to uphold accountability and discipline in the functioning of the cooperative banking system in Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)
The decision is being seen as a message to uphold accountability and discipline in the functioning of the cooperative banking system in Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

The bank’s managing director, Anuradha S Chagti, formally informed the registrar of Co-operative Societies, Chandigarh, via an official letter that three board meetings were convened this year, and all directors, including Sharma, were duly notified. Despite this, Sharma remained absent from all three meetings without citing any reason.

In response, the registrar issued an official order for his removal from the board, citing a clear violation of the bank’s bylaws. According to the rules governing the institution, any director who misses three consecutive meetings without a valid reason is liable to be removed from the board.

Bank chairman Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu confirmed the development, noting, “This is the first time in the bank’s history that a former chairman and sitting director has been removed from the board for dereliction of duty.”

The decision is being seen as a message to uphold accountability and discipline in the functioning of the cooperative banking system in the union territory.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank: Absent for 3 consecutive board meetings, director terminated
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On