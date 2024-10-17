Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Stopped for checking, drunk SUV driver assaults traffic cop

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Police have booked an SUV driver for assaulting a traffic cop after he was stopped for checking at a drunk driving checkpost near Hotel Southend at the Sector 34/35/43/44 roundabout on Tuesday night.

According to the complaint by sub-inspector (SI) Hira Singh of traffic staff wing, Sector 29, Chandigarh, he was duty at the roundabout with traffic marshals Ajay Gupta and Sukhjit. when they stopped the accused for checking. (HT Photo)
The accused was identified as Ranvijay Singh, a resident of Bhindran village in Sangrur, Punjab.

According to the complaint by sub-inspector (SI) Hira Singh of traffic staff wing, Sector 29, he was duty at the roundabout with traffic marshals Ajay Gupta and Sukhjit.

There they stopped Ranvijay, who was driving a Mahindra Thar (PB13-BR-9969), for drunk driving test.

Through an alcometer, he was found driving in an inebriated condition. The SI said when asked to produce documents of the vehicle, Ranvijay misbehaved with him and caught hold of his collar. The entire incident was videographed by the police. He was issued a challan, arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The accused is facing charges under Sections 121 (1) and 221 of the BNS.

