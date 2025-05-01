Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields students net top spots in 3 of 4 ISC Class 12 streams

Three students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched top spots in three of the four streams in the Indian School Certification (ISC) Class 12 exams, whose results were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday. Students of Strawberry Fields High School celebrating their success. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Aarit Sharma, 18, led in the tricity region, bagging 99.5% marks in commerce stream. A resident of Sector 12, Aarit plans to pursue bachelors in commerce from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.

Aarit Sharma of Strawberry Fields High School, the tricity topper in commerce stream. (HT Photo)

Holding a deep interest in accounts and mathematics, he wishes to pursue a masters as well, but eventually wants to join his father Amit Sharma’s liquor business.

Bringing more laurels to the school, Tarika Bahl, 18, and Advay Bajaj, 18, emerged as the top scorers in humanities and non-medical streams, respectively.

Daughter of justice Vikas Bahl, presently a judge at the Punjab and Haryana high court, Tarika also wants to study law, but isn’t too keen to follow directly in her father’s footsteps.

Tarika Bahl, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, topped in humanities. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Sector 10 resident sat for the Panjab University’s BA LLB entrance exam on Sunday, but says she has her sights set on becoming the first civil servant from her family.

While his schoolmates celebrated together on Wednesday, Advay was flying back from the US, where he has been accepted at Brown University, an Ivy League college.

Advay Bajaj, student of Strawberry Fields High School, who topped the non-medical stream. (HT Photo)

His proud father, Arvind Bajaj, shared Advay remained the school captain and also participated in various extracurricular activities, including football. He has also applied for a patent for an adulteration detection technology that he developed.

The medical stream saw two students landing the top rank— with both securing 95% marks.

Among them are 17-year-old Navtaj Kaur of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and 18-year-old Hunnardeep Kaur Virk of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali.

Navtaj Kaur, student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, who topped the medical stream. (HT Photo)

After completing Class 10 from Fazilka, Navtaj shifted to Chandigarh for Class 12 due to a dearth of good ISC schools in the city. Her next goal is to crack an MBBS seat in AIIMS, Bathinda.

For Hunnardeep, who also studied maths as an extra subject, a career in biotechnology engineering, and not medicine, is the way ahead.

Hunnardeep Kaur Virk, student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, also topped the medical stream. (HT Photo)

In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while in Mohali, only Yadavindra Public School offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school in Panchkula.

Last year, Sabreen Kaur Mann of YPS had secured the highest percentage with 98.75% in humanities.