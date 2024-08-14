Chandigarh: Striking district court advocates return to work after 3 weeks

On strike against the proposed draft of the Tenancy Act since July 22, advocates at the District Courts Complex resumed work on Tuesday after a gap of 22 days. Members of the District Bar Association unanimously decided to suspend the ongoing protest against the Chandigarh administration. (HT Photo)

A General House meeting of the members of the District Bar Association (DBA) was convened on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action with regard to the ongoing protest against the implementation of the proposed new Tenancy Act by the Chandigarh administration. The members of the Bar were given details about the developments by DBA secretary advocate Parminder Singh.

He said over the days, a DBA delegation met deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, MP Manish Tewari, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Malhotra and BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. Another DBA delegation led by president Rohit Khullar also met UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday.

The delegation was assured by the administrator that he will talk to the Union ministry of home affairs regarding the issue, and he will consider all objections and suggestions by DBA with regard to the Tenancy Act.

Khullar said the UT administrator assured them that no decision will be taken against the interest of the legal fraternity and general public of Chandigarh in future in any way.

He further added that the DBA’s memorandum was received by the Union home minister during his visit to Chandigarh and he will coordinate with the office of the home minister as well in coming days regarding this issue.

Therefore, during the Tuesday meeting, DBA members unanimously decided to suspend the ongoing protest against the Chandigarh administration, said advocate Parminder.