Chandigarh: Students welcome one-shift NEET PG exam, fear delay

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 has been postponed indefinitely, leaving over 2 lakh aspiring medical students across the country in limbo. The exam, initially scheduled for June 15, will now be held on a later date, following a Supreme Court order issued on May 30. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced the postponement on Monday. (HT File)

The postponement has been made to make arrangements for holding NEET (PG) ‘25 in one shift. While many students have welcomed the move to hold the exam in a single shift to ensure fairness, the delay is causing significant stress and tension.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the postponement on Monday, stating that it was necessary to make arrangements for a single shift exam this year with more efficient infrastructure and security systems.

Manav, a first-time NEET PG aspirant, said, “It is a big relief that the exam is happening in a single shift. We are quite happy about it. But the indefinite postponement of the exam causes a serious harm to our morale as we are directionless for now. It is a distressing scenario to be in.”

“Conducting the exam in one shift would eliminate the discrepancies that arose in previous years, where the difficulty levels between the two shifts often varied. Two shifts bring in discrepancies,” he added.

Avijit, a second-time aspirant from Panchkula, said, “Last year, my exam was in the second shift and I found it to be more difficult than the first shift. The postponement has not impacted me much because I went through a similar situation last year. I was tense last year, especially when they postponed the exam just hours before it was supposed to begin.”

A graduate from GMCH-32, Chandigarh, on condition of anonymity, said, “I have mixed emotions regarding the postponement of the exam. Since the exam date and centre are not in my hands, I am focusing on my preparation.”

Dr Vishnu Jinja, a core member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “The decision to hold the exam in a single shift is going to benefit students. In double shifts, the difficulty level of the exam remains subjective, but with a single shift exam, all students will be assessed on the same level with more transparency in the system.”