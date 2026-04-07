Chandigarh: Study shows keyhole brain surgery causes less inflammation than neurosurgery

A study conducted by the neurosurgery department of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has shown that minimally invasive keyhole brain surgery shows less inflammatory reaction as compared to open neurosurgery. The study is significant as it shows keyhole brain surgery can offer significant long-term benefits, such as reduced risk of post-operative seizures and cognitive deficits. Both the surgeries are used in a wide variety of diseases, including aneurysms and tumours. (HT File)

The study was published in the international journal “neurosurgical review” on March 24, 2026. Dr Dhandapani, key investigator of the study added that it is the first such study comparing keyhole with traditional craniotomy in world literature. The team lead by Dr SS Dhandapani and Dr Hemant Bhagat compared the levels of CRP, an inflammatory biomarker, Caspase-3, an indicator of apoptosis before treatment to after treatment across various modalities and observed keyhole surgery had less inflammatory reaction than open neurosurgery. They compared the biochemical footprints in 40 patients having gone through minimally invasive keyhole surgeries with 150 open surgery patients. Minimally invasive keyhole surgery is an evolving concept in neurosurgery where neurosurgeons make smaller openings in the skull to reach the target area with minimum injury caused to nearby structures unlike open surgery that require large incision for direct visibility. Both the surgeries are used in a wide variety of diseases, including aneurysms and tumours.

With keyhole surgery having less biochemical footprints, it can lead to better long term results and improvement in quality of life, added Dr Dhandapani. The minimally invasive surgeries have already been credited to cause less pain post operation, less side effects and cosmetically better options as no large incisions are made during the surgery.