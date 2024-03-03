 Chandigarh: Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life jailed for 2 yrs - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life jailed for 2 yrs

Chandigarh: Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life jailed for 2 yrs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, the driver, Vijay Kumar, was convicted under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Nearly seven years after a speeding taxi left a motorcyclist dead in Manimajra in April 2017, a local court has sentenced its driver to two-year jail.

Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life in 2017 was sentenced to 2 year jail term. (HT PHOTO)
Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life in 2017 was sentenced to 2 year jail term. (HT PHOTO)

Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, the driver, Vijay Kumar, was convicted under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On April 29, 2017, the victim, Om Parkash, was on his way on a motorcycle, when a taxi hit him near Shastri Nagar light point near Shitla Mata temple in Manimajra. The taxi also rammed into a Maruti Suzuki Alto before coming to a halt.

The Alto driver, Abhishek from Manimajra, told police that he was a maths teacher at a school in Sector 27 and was headed to work around 7.25 am, when the mishap took place.

An auto-rickshaw driver took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

On Abhishek’s statement, police had registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC. As during treatment, the motorcyclist died, Section 304-A was added to the FIR.

On Saturday, the court held the taxi driver guilty, stating, “The convict has caused the death of Om Parkash by driving in a rash and negligent manner. In these circumstances and in view of the nature of offences, I do not think it appropriate to extend the benefit of probation to him and the prayer of convict for releasing him on probation is declined.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On