Chandigarh: Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life jailed for 2 yrs

Nearly seven years after a speeding taxi left a motorcyclist dead in Manimajra in April 2017, a local court has sentenced its driver to two-year jail. Taxi driver who claimed biker’s life in 2017 was sentenced to 2 year jail term. (HT PHOTO)

Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, the driver, Vijay Kumar, was convicted under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 29, 2017, the victim, Om Parkash, was on his way on a motorcycle, when a taxi hit him near Shastri Nagar light point near Shitla Mata temple in Manimajra. The taxi also rammed into a Maruti Suzuki Alto before coming to a halt.

The Alto driver, Abhishek from Manimajra, told police that he was a maths teacher at a school in Sector 27 and was headed to work around 7.25 am, when the mishap took place.

An auto-rickshaw driver took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

On Abhishek’s statement, police had registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC. As during treatment, the motorcyclist died, Section 304-A was added to the FIR.

On Saturday, the court held the taxi driver guilty, stating, “The convict has caused the death of Om Parkash by driving in a rash and negligent manner. In these circumstances and in view of the nature of offences, I do not think it appropriate to extend the benefit of probation to him and the prayer of convict for releasing him on probation is declined.”