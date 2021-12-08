Chandigarh teen held for doing stunts in Jaguar car at Sector-9 market

A college student was arrested for performing stunts in his luxury Jaguar car in the parking lot of the upscale Sector 9 market in Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

The youth has been identified as Samyak Kapoor, 19, who resides in Sector 18 and is pursuing bachelors in business administration from Jindal Global University in Sonepat. His father Sachin Kapoor is an industrialist who deals in spare parts of vehicles.

According to police, constable Parveen Kumar was patrolling the area near a nightclub at Sector 9 when he saw a Jaguar car, bearing a Maharashtra number, enter the parking area around 9pm on Sunday.

The car was being driven rashly and the person behind the wheel was performing stunts, posing danger to both people and parked vehicles, said police. When the constable tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped away.

The next day, police apprehended Samyak and impounded his car. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 3. The accused was later granted bail.