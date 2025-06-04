Chandigarh: Teen robbed near NIMMS University

A 16-year-old student was allegedly robbed near NIMMS University in Khuda Lahora village on Tuesday afternoon. A case has been registered under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said Chandigarh Police. (HT File)

The victim, Akshit Yadav, a Class 11 student from Ankur Public School, Mohali, was heading to his gym in Sector 15, Chandigarh, when the incident occurred around 2.40 pm.

According to Akshit, he was approached by two boys on a black Platina motorcycle near IRB Complex. He asked them for a lift to Khuda Lahora, which they agreed to.

However, around 3 pm, as they reached NIMMS University, the boys stopped the motorcycle, and the rider began slapping Akshit and forcibly snatched his mobile phone. Meanwhile, the second boy grabbed Akshit’s wallet from his pocket, which contained ₹230 in cash, a photocopy of his Aadhaar card and his school ID.

The robbers then fled the scene.

Akshit reported the incident to the Sarangpur police station. The bike was registered under number PB27-E-8261, he said. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.