Chandigarh: Tewari flags contaminated drinking water supply to rehabilitation colony

MP Manish Tewari has expressed deep anguish over the contaminated drinking water supply to the inhabitants of the Rehabilitation Colony of Mauli Jagran. Expressing his serious concern towards the issue, Tewari said that it is extremely unfortunate that in the Rehabilitation Colony of Mauli Jagran in City Beautiful, people are falling sick by drinking contaminated water. MP Manish Tewari (HT File)

“I am informed that even children have been hospitalised due to this negligence. This is not just unfortunate but unacceptable”, Tewari asserted, while urging the UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, Chandigarh MC commissioner Amit Kumar, and Chandigarh chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad to personally visit Mauli Jagran to assess the ground reality and take urgent corrective measures to ensure that the people get clean drinking water.

Tewari emphasised that Chandigarh administration must draw urgent lessons from the recent tragedy in Indore, where nearly two dozen lives were lost due to a contaminated water crisis and ensure such negligence is not repeated here. In firm and unequivocal terms, MP Tewari pressed for swift intervention from the administration on this critical issue. “Clean drinking water is a fundamental right, not a privilege. The health of our people cannot, and must not, be compromised at any cost,” he emphasised.