 Chandigarh: Tewari, Tandon seek divine blessings day before counting of votes
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Tewari, Tandon seek divine blessings day before counting of votes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Congress nominee Manish Tewari visited Sant Baba Ajit Singh Hansaliwale in Rupnagar, while his rival from the BJP, Sanjay Tandon, offered prayers at Radha Madav Mandir in Sector 34, Chandigarh

Eagerly anticipating poll results and hopeful of a win, both the Congress and BJP candidates from Chandigarh sought divine blessings on Monday.

Workers at a sweet shop in Manimajra preparing laddoos for the winning parties ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Congress nominee Manish Tewari visited Sant Baba Ajit Singh Hansaliwale in Rupnagar, while his rival from the BJP, Sanjay Tandon, offered prayers at Radha Madav Mandir in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results.

A meeting of Congress workers and leaders was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Sector 35, where 50 counting agents of the party were briefed regarding their duties on Tuesday, when counting of votes will be held.

Congress president HS Lucky said the meeting lasted three hours and the agents were apprised of their duties.

The BJP also held a meeting of workers at the party office in Sector 33, where the counting agents were instructed regarding the counting process.

On being asked, whether the BJP had ordered sweets, one of the leaders said they will get the laddoos on Tuesday only.

Chandigarh: Tewari, Tandon seek divine blessings day before counting of votes
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
