Chandigarh: Thakur urges voters to rally behind Modi for a third term

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged voters to rally behind Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for a third term. Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing a public rally at Dussehra Ground, Sector 40, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While addressing a public rally at Dussehra Ground in Sector 40 in support of BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon, Thakur commended the support from the people of Himachal Pradesh for Tandon’s candidacy.

He emphasised the critical role of strong leadership in ensuring national security and fostering comprehensive development. He underscored the necessity for a stable government for holistic progress, cautioning against compromises in the country’s security.

Thakur highlighted the importance of robust leadership, stating that it’s indispensable for safeguarding the nation. He denounced Congress’s leniency towards Pakistan, pointing out that despite the party’s long tenure, the Gandhi-Nehru family failed to initiate the Kartarpur Corridor, yet now advocated for opening the Wagah border, oblivious to the potential security risks of the step.

Thakur criticised the Congress for its alleged inadequacies in handling security threats during its tenure, contrasting it with the “robust responses under the Modi government”.

He recalled instances such as the brutal attack on soldier Hemraj and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that a decisive approach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was lacking until Modi’s leadership.

BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday exhorted people of the city to vote for party’s candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon.

While addressing a rally at Dhanas, in support of Tandon, Tiwari said, “Only the BJP-led alliance NDA has a face for the post of Prime Minister. The opportunistic INDIA bloc has no PM face nor any vision for development.”

He reminded the gathering that no one but Modi had given them Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Tandon, speaking during the rally, told people about various achievements of the Modi government.

The BJP candidate said all basic needs, including gas connections, water connections and toilets, had been provided in the country to everyone in the last 10 years, while the Congress failed to do so even in 60 years.