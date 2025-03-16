Chandigarh: The Wise Owl Literary Awards celebrate literature and art

The city witnessed a confluence of literature and art at The Wise Owl Literary Awards on Saturday. A Bharatanatyam performance was delivered by Mugdha Asnikar. Rachna Singh, founding editor of The Wise Owl, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for a series of discussions with award winners and jury members. Literary figures during the The Wise Owl Literary Awards in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The awards were presented in three categories: poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. “Anthropocene” by Sudeep Sen won the poetry award. Smitha Sehgal’s “How Women Become Poems in Malabar” was the 1st runner-up, and Rochelle Potkar’s “Coins in Rivers” was the 2nd runner-up. In fiction, Shinie Antony’s “Eden Abandoned” secured the top honour, with “The Blue Bar” by Damyanti Biswas and “Taxi” by Manjula Padmanabhan as the runners-up. The non-fiction category recognised “I am a Runner” by Sohini Chattopadhyay as the winner, with “Sacred Sins” by Arun Ezhuthachan and “An Inky Paradise” by Pradeep Sebastian securing the runner-up positions.

The winners received a ₹25,000 cheque, while the runners-up were honoured with plaques and scrolls. The evening concluded with a medley of dance pieces by Asnikar, followed by closing remarks by Harmeet Singh, co-founder of The Wise Owl. A celebratory supper was attended by literary luminaries and book lovers from the city.