Chandigarh: Thieves strike at Sector 16 house, flee with valuables

A burglary was reported in Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, after unidentified persons allegedly broke into a locked house and decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth several tolas. Teams have been sent to the spot and nearby CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint submitted to the police, the victim, Pradeep, a resident of House No. 668, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, stated that he works as an attendant with the archaeology and museum department. He had gone to his native village in Sonepat district along with his family on December 18.

When he returned home on December 28 around 6.30 pm, he found the latch of the main door broken and household articles lying scattered inside the house. On checking, several gold and silver ornaments were found missing from the bed and cupboards.

The stolen items include a gold chain weighing about two tolas, a gold ring of half tola, his wife’s gold chain weighing around 1.75 tolas, a pair of gold earrings weighing half tola, a pair of silver anklets weighing about seven tolas, a silver “handful” weighing around eight tolas, two pairs of silver toe rings, a silver ring, a silver anklet pin and a set of silver waist belts weighing approximately five tolas. The complainant informed the police that he does not have the purchase bills of the stolen jewellery at present.

Police said a case of theft and house-breaking has been registered at Sector 17 police station and further investigation is underway.

Teams have been sent to the spot and nearby CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the accused.