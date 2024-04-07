Three arrested for snatching Mohali man’s mobile phone

A police team arrested three men who were involved in multiple snatching cases in the city. Police arrested the accused and recovered documents of the complainant. (Stock photo)

Police arrested 22-year-old Parkash and 25-year-old Veepal, both residents of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, and 18-year-old Sushil Kumar, a resident of Sector 49.

Their arrest came on the complaint of Sahil, a resident of Mohali, who reported that on March 31, at 10 pm, he along with his friend went from Sohana to Sector 26 in an auto-rickshaw. When they reached Ram Darbar, three boys, on an Honda Activa scooter, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Following a probe, police arrested the accused and recovered the complainant’s documents and the scooter used in the crime from their possession.

During investigation, four other phones were also recovered from them. It was also found that the scooter they were riding was stolen from Jagatpura, Mohali. As per police, all accused have a criminal past.