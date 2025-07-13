Chandigarh: Three cyber crooks held for duping doctor, Sec-39 resident of 36 lakh

The cyber crime police station has arrested three persons involved in two online fraud cases, unearthing an inter-state racket operating across Kolkata, West Bengal, and Manimajra, Chandigarh. The total amount defrauded from victims in both cases stands at ₹36.2 lakh. Subsequent investigation revealed that ₹ 2 lakh had been transferred to an ICICI Bank account registered in the name of Waris Ali, 29, a resident of Alipore, Kolkata. (HT photo for representation)

The first case was registered on the complaint of Shukla Mahajan, a resident of Sector 39-B, who received multiple OTP alerts on February 28 regarding unauthorised transactions from her IndusInd Bank account.

Subsequent investigation revealed that ₹2 lakh had been transferred to an ICICI Bank account registered in the name of Waris Ali, 29, a resident of Alipore, Kolkata.

Acting on technical analysis of call records and KYC documents, a police team conducted a raid in Kolkata on July 10 and arrested Waris Ali. During questioning, he confessed that he had opened the account on the instructions of another person and handed over his ATM card and documents for a commission of ₹20,000.

The second case was filed by Dr Chhitranjan Singh Brar, a resident of Sector 39-B, who was conned by fraudsters posing as RBI officials. The accused lured him with promises of early maturity of insurance policies and a 20% bonus. Over a series of transactions, he transferred ₹34.20 lakh to various bank accounts. The led cops to Odisha and Jharkhand, before Afzal Hussain, 31, was nabbed from Manimajra.

Afzal’s interrogation led police to Sonu, 37, a resident of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, who was arrested on July 8. Sonu was found to be supplying SIM cards, bank accounts, and technical infrastructure used in the fraud.

Chandigarh Police revealed that the accused were part of a broader cybercrime network that operated in layers. Waris Ali acted as a money mule, renting out his identity for bank account creation. Hussain posed as an RBI official and directly engaged with the victim to orchestrate the scam. Sonu provided the backend support and facilitated fake SIM cards, KYC identities, and fraudulent bank accounts.