Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh: Three diesel-fired stoves seized from PGI canteen

    The issue came to light after a related video was widely circulated on social media; diesel bhattis or stoves are not allowed in any of the PGIMER buildings due to safety concerns, an official confirmed

    Published on: May 25, 2026 8:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A canteen contractor in the new OPD building of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was found using three diesel-fired bhattis for cooking, triggering seizure of the same, officials said on Saturday.

    A still from a video showing a diesel-fired stove. (HT File)
    A still from a video showing a diesel-fired stove. (HT File)

    The issue came to light after a related video was widely circulated on social media. Diesel bhattis are not allowed in any of the PGIMER buildings due to safety concerns, an official confirmed. People familiar with the development said the contractor was using diesel bhattis due to the high cost of commercial cylinders.

    A spokesperson of the PGIMER mentioned in a statement that officials of the fire section, after receiving the information, inspected the canteen and seized three diesel bhattis. “The matter has been brought to the notice of the estate department for necessary action as diesel bhattis are strictly prohibited at PGIMER,” the spokesperson stated.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: Three Diesel-fired Stoves Seized From PGI Canteen
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: Three Diesel-fired Stoves Seized From PGI Canteen
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes