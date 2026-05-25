Chandigarh: Three diesel-fired stoves seized from PGI canteen

A canteen contractor in the new OPD building of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was found using three diesel-fired bhattis for cooking, triggering seizure of the same, officials said on Saturday. A still from a video showing a diesel-fired stove. (HT File)

The issue came to light after a related video was widely circulated on social media. Diesel bhattis are not allowed in any of the PGIMER buildings due to safety concerns, an official confirmed. People familiar with the development said the contractor was using diesel bhattis due to the high cost of commercial cylinders.

A spokesperson of the PGIMER mentioned in a statement that officials of the fire section, after receiving the information, inspected the canteen and seized three diesel bhattis. “The matter has been brought to the notice of the estate department for necessary action as diesel bhattis are strictly prohibited at PGIMER,” the spokesperson stated.