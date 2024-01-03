Chandigarh: Three held day after Mauli Jagran stabbing

A day after a 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death after a spat in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, police arrested three men. During the investigation, the accused Ajay, Satyapal alias Patla and Mukesh, all residents of Dariya village were identified and arrested. Teams also recovered the murder weapon from their possession. (Getty image)

The incident took place in a neighbourhood park around 8 pm on Monday.

The victim, who was attacked by knife-wielding men, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival.

During the investigation, the accused Ajay, Satyapal alias Patla and Mukesh, all residents of Dariya village were identified and arrested. Teams also recovered the murder weapon from their possession.

The trio will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Police said the argument ensued over drugs and more information behind the motive is expected during questioning.