Chandigarh: Three held day after Mauli Jagran stabbing
Jan 03, 2024 08:12 AM IST
The victim, who was attacked by knife-wielding men, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival
A day after a 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death after a spat in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, police arrested three men.
The incident took place in a neighbourhood park around 8 pm on Monday.
The victim, who was attacked by knife-wielding men, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival.
During the investigation, the accused Ajay, Satyapal alias Patla and Mukesh, all residents of Dariya village were identified and arrested. Teams also recovered the murder weapon from their possession.
The trio will be produced in court on Wednesday.
Police said the argument ensued over drugs and more information behind the motive is expected during questioning.
