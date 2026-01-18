Chandigarh: Three undertrials clash inside Model Jail factory, assault staff

A violent clash between three undertrial prisoners inside Model Jail, Burail, disrupted jail operations and led to the assault of on-duty staff in the factory area on January 7. On the basis of the warden’s complaint, police have initiated legal proceedings against the three inmates for creating violence inside the jail and assaulting government staff during duty. (HT File)

According to the complaint submitted by jail warden Tarun, the incident occurred around 11.20 am while he was deployed in the jail’s factory area during his duty hours from 11 am to 4 pm. The warden stated that three inmates suddenly ran into the factory section and began fighting with each other using iron angles.

When jail staff intervened to separate the inmates, the prisoners allegedly pushed and shoved the wardens, thereby obstructing them from performing their official duties and disturbing the peaceful environment of the jail.

The inmates involved have been identified as Kailash Chauhan, 25, a resident of Bhupani village in Sector 89, Faridabad; Amritpal Singh, alias Gujjar, 28, a resident of Kaloli village under Banur police station in Mohali; and Manjeet, alias Mota, alias Rahul, alias Parva, 27, a resident of Farmana village under Kharkhoda police station in Sonepat. All three are lodged in Chakki No. 12 of the jail.

Kailash Chauhan is already facing FIR No. 29/24 registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at Sector 36 police station. The other two inmates are also stated to be involved in multiple criminal cases.

On the basis of the warden’s complaint, police have initiated legal proceedings against the three inmates for creating violence inside the jail and assaulting government staff during duty. Further investigation is underway.