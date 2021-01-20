Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier

The city is set to get the tallest outdoor air purifier in the country. The 78 feet tall air purifier is expected to be installed within three months at one of the five locations shortlisted by the UT administration.

UT environment director Debendra Dalai said, “It will be the tallest air purifier in the country and cover 1km area around it. In addition to filters of different types, it will be equipped with sensors to measure air quality index. Besides, live readings of the inlet and outlet air from the machine will be shown on a display board.”

The five locations shortlisted for the installation include – two sites in Sector 17, Transport Chowk, Tribune Chowk and the Industrial Area. “We are assessing the best location to install the air purifier and will take a decision shortly. It will be installed in areas with highest pollutant levels,” Dalai said.

The equipment will be installed by a private company, at no cost to the administration. “The company, recently got the patent of the technology, and offered to install the purifier. The administration sought it to be installed on a pilot basis and the company agreed. It will cost around ₹1.5 crore and the entire cost will be borne by the company,” said Dalai.

Chandigarh is one of the non-attainment cities in the country according to National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) norms, which means it has over a five-year period not consistently met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for harmful PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter), PM 2.5 or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide).

After remaining “satisfactory” and “moderate” during the lockdown period and a few months after, the air quality index (AQI) had again turned “poor” for the first time in November last year.

The UT environment department has already tested the purifier on indoor premises and found its results encouraging, following which its use was recommended outside.

10 smaller purifiers also to be installed

The administration has also decided to install around 10 air purifier towers in different locations where the air quality gets poor or worse. These smaller purifiers will be up to 3m in height and cost nearly ₹3 lakh each.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee recently floated tenders inviting firms to install the purifiers. “It is being done on a pilot basis. After examining their effectiveness, we will be deciding on expanding the project to other parts of the city,” a CPCC official said. The hired firm will install, operate and maintain the purifiers. The department is likely to open the technical bids by the end of this week.

FOR CLEANER AIR

• Purifier will be 78 feet tall

• Will clean air pollutants in 1km radius around it

• Being installed on pilot basis at no cost to administration

• Location to be picked from one of five shortlisted areas