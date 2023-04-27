Chandigarh: Half of 2.9 lakh challans in 2023 for jumping red light alone

For speed devils in Chandigarh, red means “go” as evident in the high number of challans for jumping the red light. Red light jumping is the top traffic violation in Chandigarh. The challans were mainly generated after violators were captured violating traffic rules in the wide network of CCTV cameras across the Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

In the first four months of 2023, as many as 2,96,213 challans have been issued by the Chandigarh Traffic Police for various traffic violations. Of these, a whopping 1,43,802 commuters were fined for not stopping at the red light, risking collisions, thereby endangering lives.

These challans were mainly generated after violators were captured violating traffic rules in the wide network of CCTV cameras across the city.

In comparison, 1,80,659 people were challaned for the violation throughout 2022, while the number was much lower in 2021 (4,097), primarily due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Notably, apart from inviting a challan of ₹1,000, the driver’s licence of the person jumping the red light can also be seized and fine as high as ₹5,000 can also be slapped in case of dangerous driving or endangering lives.

Chandigarh Police have also challaned 52,564 commuters for stopping on the zebra crossing at traffic signals so far this year. (HT)

After red light violators come speedsters, who despite speed signboards, speed display screens and speed limit notifications on Google Maps in their mobile phones, continue to find thrill in racing on the city roads.

As many as 70,191 challans have been issued for speeding since January, compared to 1,86,971 in 2022 and 64,132 in 2021.

Police have also challaned 52,564 commuters for stopping on the zebra crossing at traffic signals so far this year. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the traffic department to make people aware of the importance of helmets by initiating special awareness drives and posting videos on its social media platforms, seemingly have gone in vain, as 10,182 people have already been challaned for driving without helmet this year.

A total of 10,683 challans have also been issued for wrong parking, 1,442 for driving without seatbelt, 1,007 for driving on cycle tracks and 654 for drunk driving, along with 5,688 challans for other violations.

