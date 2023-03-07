Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Transport authority driver caught accepting bribe

Chandigarh: Transport authority driver caught accepting bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2023 01:51 AM IST

The vigilance team had laid a trap after receiving complaint on March 6 that Balwinder was seeking ₹70,000 for registering a BS-IV vehicle. Balwinder had allegedly already taken ₹40,000 and was seeking the balance payment of ₹30,000.

A driver at the State Transport Authority (STA), Sector-18, Chandigarh, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000 for registering BS-IV vehicle in back date.

Chandigarh administration currently does not register BS-IV vehicles.

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh, who works as a driver with the STA.

The vigilance team had laid a trap after receiving complaint on March 6 that Balwinder was seeking 70,000 for registering a BS-IV vehicle. Balwinder had allegedly already taken 40,000 and was seeking the balance payment of 30,000.

On Monday, when the complainant had gone to hand over 10,000 to the accused, the vigilance caught the latter red-handed with the bribe money near his office.

Balwinder has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, registered at the vigilance police station.

Chief vigilance officer-cum-adviser to administrator Dharampal said the UT administration has a zer-tolerance policy against corruption and strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

