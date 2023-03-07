Chandigarh: Transport authority driver caught accepting bribe

A driver at the State Transport Authority (STA), Sector-18, Chandigarh, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for registering BS-IV vehicle in back date. A driver at the State Transport Authority (STA), Sector-18, Chandigarh, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 for registering BS-IV vehicle in back date. (HT File)

Chandigarh administration currently does not register BS-IV vehicles.

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh, who works as a driver with the STA.

The vigilance team had laid a trap after receiving complaint on March 6 that Balwinder was seeking ₹70,000 for registering a BS-IV vehicle. Balwinder had allegedly already taken ₹40,000 and was seeking the balance payment of ₹30,000.

On Monday, when the complainant had gone to hand over ₹10,000 to the accused, the vigilance caught the latter red-handed with the bribe money near his office.

Balwinder has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, registered at the vigilance police station.

Chief vigilance officer-cum-adviser to administrator Dharampal said the UT administration has a zer-tolerance policy against corruption and strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities.