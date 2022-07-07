Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 fresh Covid infections
Tricity’s fresh Covid case-count continued to remain high, with 136 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday. The cases had dropped below 100 on Monday, before witnessing a jump to 140 on Tuesday.
Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to Wednesday’s tally, with 57 cases — followed by Panchukla’s 40 and Mohali’s 39 fresh infections.
The UT’s figure saw a slight increase from Tuesday’s 52 cases, but the active infection count rose to 396. The infected people are residents of sector 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 45, 48, 49, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGI Campus and Ramdarbar. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.
In the last 24 hours, 1,167 people were tested in the city, of which 57 tested positive, showing a positivity rate of 4.88%.
Of Mohali’s 39 fresh infections, 14 were reported from Mohali city and Dera Bassi, and 11 from Kharar. Since the virus outbreak, 97,055 people have contracted the disease, of which 195 people tested positive over the last six days. So far, the virus has claimed three lives this month.
The active cases dropped to 261 as 52 more patients recovered. Mohali’s positivity rate is at 5.6%
Panchkula’s 40 new infections pushed its Covid count to 45,319. As many as 214 residents have tested positive in the first six days of July. So far, 415 people have succumbed to the virus, although no Covid-induced deaths have been reported this month.
At present, there are 171 active cases in the district. The positivity rate for Panchkula stands at 7.9%.
-
Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases. The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village. Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.
-
Bargari sacrilege: SAD demands public apology from AAP, Congress
After a Special Investigation Team ruled out any political link in its final report on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday sought a public apology from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Akali leaders, led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, accused AAP and Congress of conspiring against SAD for their political benefit and added that they are also exploring legal options to take action against them.
-
Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide
Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday. The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide. The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim's father. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. His son then came back home and consumed poison.
-
Ludhiana man duped of ₹23 lakh by NRI wife, her uncle
The dreams of a resident of Nandpur village, Sahnewal, to settle down abroad were shattered as The victim, Jaskaran Singh was cheated of ₹23 lakh by his wife who is settled in the USA. Police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Savita, and her maternal uncle Satnam Singh of Nai Majra village, Nawanshehr. The victim, Jaskaran Singh, said Satnam Singh, who runs a furniture shop in Jadla village, Nawanshehr, was his acquaintance.
-
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
