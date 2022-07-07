Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 fresh Covid infections

Tricity’s fresh Covid case-count continued to remain high, with 136 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday. The cases had dropped below 100 on Monday, before witnessing a jump to 140 on Tuesday.

Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to Wednesday’s tally, with 57 cases — followed by Panchukla’s 40 and Mohali’s 39 fresh infections.

The UT’s figure saw a slight increase from Tuesday’s 52 cases, but the active infection count rose to 396. The infected people are residents of sector 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 45, 48, 49, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGI Campus and Ramdarbar. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

In the last 24 hours, 1,167 people were tested in the city, of which 57 tested positive, showing a positivity rate of 4.88%.

Of Mohali’s 39 fresh infections, 14 were reported from Mohali city and Dera Bassi, and 11 from Kharar. Since the virus outbreak, 97,055 people have contracted the disease, of which 195 people tested positive over the last six days. So far, the virus has claimed three lives this month.

The active cases dropped to 261 as 52 more patients recovered. Mohali’s positivity rate is at 5.6%

Panchkula’s 40 new infections pushed its Covid count to 45,319. As many as 214 residents have tested positive in the first six days of July. So far, 415 people have succumbed to the virus, although no Covid-induced deaths have been reported this month.

At present, there are 171 active cases in the district. The positivity rate for Panchkula stands at 7.9%.