Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases

/Mohali/Panchkula Tricity’s daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday.

Since June 17, the tricity had been recording over 90 cases daily and the number had even shot up to 217 on June 25.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali’s cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period.

With this, tricity’s active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.