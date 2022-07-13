Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases
Since June 17, the tricity had been recording over 90 cases daily and the number had even shot up to 217 on June 25.
On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali’s cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period.
With this, tricity’s active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.
-
Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned ₹80,000 a month
A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for Manjot's family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net. The woman, identified as a resident of Phase-10, 29, Manjot Kaur, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. Manjot returned to her parents' house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.
-
Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms
Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station.
-
Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
-
Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Chandigarh administration announces ₹20 lakh compensation to deceased girl’s family
The UT administration will give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the girl who died after a heritage tree fell on her at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8. The administration on Tuesday also decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those critically injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each to students, who suffered minor injuries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics