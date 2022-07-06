Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 100 again
After dropping below 100 for the first time in 13 days on Monday, tricity’s Covid-19 cases shot up to 140 on Tuesday.
The daily cases rose across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
Chandigarh saw its tally jumping from 34 to 52 over the past 24 hours. In Mohali, the number rose from 33 to 46 and in Panchkula from 29 to 42.
But amid more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dropped from 928 to 866 between Monday and Tuesday.
At 424, Chandigarh has the most number of infected patients, Mohali has 274 and Panchkula 168 more.
-
Cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran
A 35-year-old cab driver was shot dead by two persons who had hired his car near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Khemkaran, Sher Masih. Station house officer Kanwaljit Singh Rai said the incident took place around 1pm when two unidentified men hired the victim's cab to reach Amritsar railway station. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
-
PU senate approves recruitment roster for associate professors
Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the draft roster prepared by the varsity for the direct recruitment of associate professors, paving the way for initiation of recruitment process. The implementation of the reservation roster was pending for many years. Many senators appreciated PU's efforts to implement the roster. The recruitment roster for assistant professors has already been approved by the senate. PU now plans to go for the need-based recruitment of teachers.
-
Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state. The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
-
Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh
With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week. Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city's apni mandis. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.
-
Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
