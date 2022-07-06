Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 100 again

After dropping below 100 for the first time in 13 days on Monday, tricity’s Covid-19 cases shot up to 140 on Tuesday.

The daily cases rose across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Chandigarh saw its tally jumping from 34 to 52 over the past 24 hours. In Mohali, the number rose from 33 to 46 and in Panchkula from 29 to 42.

But amid more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dropped from 928 to 866 between Monday and Tuesday.

At 424, Chandigarh has the most number of infected patients, Mohali has 274 and Panchkula 168 more.