Chandigarh tricity records 10 more Covid cases

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 04:05 AM IST

The tricity recorded 10 more Covid cases on Tuesday

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), social, private, religious and political originations that want to organise a camp on their premises can contact Dr Manjit Singh, the district immunisation officer or the UT health department. (Bloomberg)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity recorded 10 more Covid cases on Tuesday.

A day after reporting no cases, Chandigarh logged five more infections on Tuesday, while Panchkula reported four cases and Mohali reported just one case. The active cases in the tricity have dropped to 54.

There are 25 active cases in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and nine in Panchkula.

Now, Covid jabs available at only 3 hospitals in UT

Come Wednesday, the Covid vaccine will only be available at three government hospitals in Chandigarh —Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (from 9 am to 7 pm), PGIMER (from 9 am to 2 pm) and Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32 (from 9 am to 2 pm), till further orders.

The decision was taken to avoid wastage of vaccines and to also avoid a waiting period at vaccination centres.

The UT health department said, “The daily Covid vaccination has been low during the last month for all three Covid vaccines. The doses in the vaccine vial have to be consumed within four hours of opening it, otherwise they are wasted. Since each vial contains 10 or 20 doses, low turnout may result in wastage.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), social, private, religious and political originations that want to organise a camp on their premises can contact Dr Manjit Singh, the district immunisation officer or the UT health department.

