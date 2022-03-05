Chandigarh tricity records 33% spike in daily Covid cases

After staying below the 30 mark for the past two days, tricity’s Covid-19 cases increased to 36 on Friday, a 33% jump from 27 cases the day before.

Mohali was the biggest contributor to the spike as 17 people tested positive for the virus, compared to eight on Thursday. On the other hand, the tallies in Chandigarh and Panchkula remained unchanged at 9 and 10, respectively.

At 9, most of the cases from Mohali district surfaced in Mohali city, seven were reported from Dera Bassi and one from Kharar.

For the second day in a row, no virus-related death was recorded in the tricity. For the past four days, only Mohali has logged one death on March 2.

Tricity’s active caseload stands at 199, including 98 in Chandigarh, 64 in Mohali and 37 in Panchkula.

All elderly in UT jabbed with third dose

Chandigarh has inoculated all eligible people – aged above 60 and with co-morbidities – with the precaution third dose.

As many as 15,637 people have been provided the third dose against the target of 15,600. UT adviser Dharam Pal thanked the residents for coming forward to get vaccinated.