Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases see 34% spike in a day

The tricity recorded 192 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 34% spike from 143 infections the day before.

While the daily case count dropped from 103 to 80 in Chandigarh, it rose in both Panchkula and Mohali.

Panchkula’s cases jumped from 17 to 53 in an over three-fold spike, while Mohali saw its cases increasing from 23 to 59, also an over two-fold rise.

No Covid-related death was reported after three fatalities over the past two days.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped from 1,361 to 1,338 over the past 24 hours, lowest since 1,250 active cases on July 19.

At 645, Chandigarh has the highest number of positive patients currently, followed by Mohali with 435 and Panchkula with 258.

The daily positivity rate was 7.6% in Chandigarh, 6.8% in Mohali and 6.6% in Panchkula.