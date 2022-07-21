Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 300 mark after five months
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 333 on Thursday – a 43% jump from the 232 cases the day before.
The 333 cases were also highest since February 5, when 361 people were found infected, over five months ago.
With 133 cases, Mohali was the biggest contributor to the daily spike. The district’s daily cases had never surged past 130 since February 5.
Similarly, Panchkula’s cases also crossed the 100 mark for the first time since February 4, with 102 people testing positive.
Chandigarh logged 98 fresh infections, a number also recorded on June 25.
The positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – stood at 15.6% in Panchkula, 13.3% in Mohali and 7.7% in Panchkula.
With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity’s active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months.
The number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh now stands at 555. Mohali’s active caseload is close behind at 521, while Panchkula has 312 positive patients.
At 50, the bulk of fresh cases surfacing in Mohali district came from the urban areas of Mohali city, followed by 48 from Dera Bassi and 35 from Kharar.
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 52 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar.
12 students test positive at Lalru govt school, classes suspended
As many as 21 Class-12 students were found Covid-positive at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Lalru, Mohali, the health department said on Wednesday.
Officials said at present, the school was only running the evening classes for Class 12, but after the students got infected, the classes were suspended for a week.
The infected students have mild infection with symptoms and are isolated at home.
The health department is testing the other students and teachers to check the spread of the infection.
-
SC asks Chandigarh admn, MHA to meet and iron out pending policy issues
The bench of justice Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath observed, “As per the status report filed, we find that the Chandigarh administration is passing on the burden of certain issues on theeping in view the issues involved, we direct adviser to the Chandigarh administration to meet Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, MHA, and iron out the issues which can be decided by mutual discussion.”
-
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
-
Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
-
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
-
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
