Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 300 mark after five months
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 300 mark after five months

With 133 cases, Mohali was the biggest contributor to the daily spike in tricity’s cases; the district’s daily cases had never surged past 130 since February 5
Chandigarh logged 98 fresh Covid infections, a number also recorded on June 25. (ANI)
Chandigarh logged 98 fresh Covid infections, a number also recorded on June 25. (ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 333 on Thursday – a 43% jump from the 232 cases the day before.

The 333 cases were also highest since February 5, when 361 people were found infected, over five months ago.

With 133 cases, Mohali was the biggest contributor to the daily spike. The district’s daily cases had never surged past 130 since February 5.

Similarly, Panchkula’s cases also crossed the 100 mark for the first time since February 4, with 102 people testing positive.

Chandigarh logged 98 fresh infections, a number also recorded on June 25.

With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity’s active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months. (HT)
With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity’s active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months. (HT)

The positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – stood at 15.6% in Panchkula, 13.3% in Mohali and 7.7% in Panchkula.

With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity’s active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months.

The number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh now stands at 555. Mohali’s active caseload is close behind at 521, while Panchkula has 312 positive patients.

At 50, the bulk of fresh cases surfacing in Mohali district came from the urban areas of Mohali city, followed by 48 from Dera Bassi and 35 from Kharar.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 52 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar.

12 students test positive at Lalru govt school, classes suspended

As many as 21 Class-12 students were found Covid-positive at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Lalru, Mohali, the health department said on Wednesday.

Officials said at present, the school was only running the evening classes for Class 12, but after the students got infected, the classes were suspended for a week.

The infected students have mild infection with symptoms and are isolated at home.

The health department is testing the other students and teachers to check the spread of the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In the action-taken report, the Chandigarh administration contended that multiple property related matters were pending with MHA. (iStock)

    SC asks Chandigarh admn, MHA to meet and iron out pending policy issues

    The bench of justice Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath observed, “As per the status report filed, we find that the Chandigarh administration is passing on the burden of certain issues on theeping in view the issues involved, we direct adviser to the Chandigarh administration to meet Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, MHA, and iron out the issues which can be decided by mutual discussion.”

  • Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)

    Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp

    In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.

  • The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud

    Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.

  • The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. (Ht Photo/ Representational image)

    HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.

  • Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the first army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25

    As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out