Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 20 again

A day after the tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 10 after 26 days, they shot up to 20 on Tuesday.

On Monday, six people had tested positive in the tricity - three in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh.

But on Tuesday, the number rose to eight in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and five in Panchkula. Those found infected in the UT are residents of Sectors 10, 11, 14 and 15.

Currently, 156 people are Covid positive in the tricity (HT)

Among Mohali’s cases, six surfaced in Mohali city and one in Dera Bassi.

With this, tricity case tally in May so far has reached 431, already higher than 292 cases in April and 403 cases in March.

Currently, 156 people are Covid positive in the tricity. At 75, most patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 59 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was below 2% across the tricity, lowest in Mohali at 1.2%.