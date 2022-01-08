Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases surge past 1,000 mark after 8 months

A week after the tricity rang in the New Year, its daily Covid-19 cases breached the 1,000 mark on Friday, a first since the second wave in May last year.

As many as 1,022 people tested positive for the virus, a 717% spike from 125 cases on January 1 and only lower than the 1,102 infections recorded on May 22, 2021.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 390 cases, 18% higher than 331 the day before.

At 93%, Panchkula saw the biggest 24-hour jump, as cases rose from 162 to 313. In some relief, Mohali’s figure dropped slightly from 364 to 319.

Tricity’s highest daily tally so far was 2,612 on May 10, 2021, during the peak of the second wave.

Mohali had logged its all-time high of 1,382 cases the same day, while Chandigarh saw its cases peaking to 895 a day before and Panchkula to 654 on May 5.

Active cases cross 3,000 mark

Increasing the worries of the respective health departments, tricity’s active cases shot up to 3,372, highest since June 4 last year when 3,502 people were infected.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali saw their active caseload soaring past the 1,000 mark, with 1,323 and 1,274 people, respectively, still infected, while the number rose to 775 in Panchkula.

Positivity rate improves in UT, Mohali

Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate reduced to 10.77% from 14.4% the day before, and Mohali, too, saw the proportion of positive samples dropping from 10.7% to 7% in the past 24 hours.

However, in Panchkula, the figure jumped from 6.5% to 11.7%.

At 45, majority of the fresh cases in Panchkula were reported from Sector 20, followed by Sectors 15 and 21, which logged over 30 cases.

In Mohali, maximum cases (175) came from Mohali city, 83 from Kharar and 61 from Dera Bassi.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur asked people to visit hospitals only in case of serious infection: “In case of mild symptoms, they should contact the health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice.”

Mohali’s total cases have reached 70,388. While 68,038 people have recovered, 1,076 have died till date.

Panchkula’s caseload of 31,833 includes 30,676 recoveries and 382 deaths.

In Chandigarh, 67,214 people have tested positive so far. As many as 64,811 have been cured and 1,080 have succumbed to the virus.

Only 4% patients requiring hospitalisation

Of the 1,323 active patients in Chandigarh, only 49 are currently hospitalised in government and private hospitals. Most of these patients have co-morbidities or severe infection. Remaining 1,274 are isolated at home or at mini-Covid care centres.

“Even though daily cases are increasing drastically, hospitalisation is very low. The oxygen requirement at present is minimal and we can meet the requirement in the coming days,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Bed occupancy in UT increases by 35% in 24 hours

The total number of beds occupied by Covid patients in government and private hospitals of Chandigarh increased by 35% in a day.

On Thursday, 94 out of 409 oxygen beds and five out of 131 ventilator beds were occupied by patients (including residents of Chandigarh and other states). All 16 ICU beds were vacant.

But on Friday, 130 oxygen beds (out of 417) and four ventilator beds (out of 126) were taken. The 16 ICU beds remained unoccupied. The health department is increasing the beds reserved for Covid patients in view of the rising cases.

14 more areas sealed in UT

Imposing curbs in more areas, the UT administration on Friday declared 14 new micro-containment zones, taking their total count to 72.

The affected areas are located in Sectors 21, 22-B, 33-A, 33-B, 40, 41,42, 46, 51-B, 38 and 37-D, and parts of PGIMER campus and Maloya.

88 more PGI staffers contract virus

The number of Covid cases among PGIMER employees continues to increase, as 88 more healthcare workers, including 34 doctors, tested positive on Friday.

Since December 20, a total of 352 healthcare workers, including 157 doctors, have been found infected at the institute, the hospital authorities confirmed. The doctors include junior residents, senior residents and faculty members.

In an official statement, PGIMER said, “The increase in cases among healthcare workers (HCW) is commensurate with increase in cases among the population at large. More than 95% of HCWs, who tested positive, have received both doses of Covid vaccine and have mild symptoms.”

Restrictions on PGIMER campus

PGIMER authorities confirmed that the hospital administration, in association with the Association of Resident Doctors, had decided to allow only take-away facility at all mess facilities in PGIMER hostels.

“Also, all sport events are cancelled and indoor courts have been closed. Teaching activities in the institute are being conducted through online mode,” they added.

Get pass for night curfew exemption

In view of the night curfew imposed in Chandigarh from 10pm to 5am, those seeking movement pass may contact 0172-270-0076 and 0172-270-0341 or apply online on www.admser. chd.nic.in/dpc. As per an order issued by the district magistrate, kitchens of all eating places will close by 10pm, and the last order can be accepted only till 9pm. Home delivery will be allowed on production of valid ID card.

Shopkeeper held for violating 5pm deadline

Chandigarh Police arrested a trader for keeping his shop open past 5pm at Shastri Market, Sector 22, on Friday. Mohd Farman, a resident of Manimajra, was held after his shop was found open at 6.45pm even after police got it closed at 5pm. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC was registered. Farman was later granted bail.

Chhatbir Zoo to stay closed on Sundays

Mohali In the wake of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the region, authorities have decided to keep Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, closed for public on Sundays. The zoo will now remain open only on five days – Tuesday to Saturday, as it already remains closed on Mondays. Also, only a limited number of tickets will be sold daily to avoid crowding. Tickets can be pre-booked online at chhatbirzoo.gov.in.

Chandigarh Golf Club elections postponed

Chandigarh The annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), scheduled on January 30, have been postponed amid fresh curbs in the city. Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media and publicity, CGC, said, “Due to restrictions imposed on gatherings, CGC annual elections have been postponed and will be held in March most likely.”

Nodal officers appointed for Covid management

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday appointed nodal officers for Covid-19 management plan.

PCS officer Sorabh Arora will be the overall in-charge of proper functioning of all mini Covid-care centres in the city, while Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16, will look after patient admission, availability of medicines and facilities, and duties of doctors at these centres.

Dr Manjit Singh, medical officer, GMSH-16, will be the nodal officer for oxygen-related matters in Chandigarh and ensure availability at government hospitals. Dr Manpreet Singh will supervise availability at GMCH-32.

Further, PCS officer Jagjit Singh will be the overall in-charge of oxygen supply to private hospitals. Rajeev Singla, chief engineer, Chandigarh Housing Board, will monitor the movement of oxygen from source to hospitals.

The health secretary also asked the health services director to issue orders regarding reservation of Covid beds and ceiling on different charges by private hospitals.

Also, Dr Amandeep Kang, director, Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society, will assist the health director in co-ordination with PGIMER for all Covid-related matters, such as testing, timely data entry in respective portals, use of ventilators and oxygen supply.