Chandigarh tricity soaks in profound wave of Ram devotion

As the idol of Lord Ram was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, an overwhelming sense of joy swept through the tricity as devotees broke out into celebrations. Devotees taking part in aarti at Sector 20 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Amid a deeply devotional ambiance, numerous earthen lamps and candles illuminated various locations across the tricity, including Sai Mandir in Sector 29, where devotees lit 21,000 diyas. Fireworks and religious chants amplified the enthusiastic festivities.

Sai Mandir was adorned with beautiful flowers, accompanied by Ram Katha readings and a hawan ceremony. In the evening, a breathtaking display unfolded after “Om Sai Ram” and “Jai Shree Ram” chants were illuminated with 21,000 earthen lamps, resembling a second Diwali in the city.

Shri Radha Krishna Mandir in Sector 18-C celebrated the occasion by organising a community feast and bursting firecrackers.

A community feast for over 4,000 people and a bhajan sandhya programme was hosted by the Sector 22 Mobile Market Traders Welfare Association. Hundreds of people also joyously participated in the Aarti ceremony.

Fortunate to witness this historic moment: Purohit

The consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple was telecast live at Punjab Raj Bhawan that, immersed in Lord Ram’s devotion, transformed into “Rammai”. The entire premises were decorated gracefully with different flowers and colourful lights, a spectacle in itself.

Expressing his feelings as a Ram devotee, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit said along with all people of India, he too had been waiting for this divine occasion for a long time, which concluded with such grandeur today. He said, “We all are fortunate that we got the opportunity to witness this historic moment in our lives.”

He said the atmosphere of joy in the entire country today with the consecration of Ram Temple amazing.

After completion of the sacred ritual of Pran Pratishtha, a community feast was also organised at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, where the governor distributed the food, before partaking in the feast with all UT officers, bhawab employees and security personnel.

Temple replica installed at Chandigarh mayor’s office

A replica of Ram Temple and Lord Ram’s idol were installed in the Chandigarh mayor’s office at the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17, amid chants of Hanuman Chalisa by BJP workers.

A priest led a small religious ritual in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and party councillors.

The mayor said, “The whole country is engulfed in religious fervour due to consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. To celebrate the occasion, we have placed the temple’s replica and an idol of Lord Ram in the mayor’s office. It will inspire all future mayors to work as Lord Ram, who symbolised able administration and equality for all.”

“The replica is also indicative of a historical moment, which has been witnessed after 500 years. People who visit here will also get inspired,” he added.

The Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 was also lit up with earthen lamps and prasad was distributed to all visitors.

The Congress leaders recalled that their biggest leader and father of nation Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest devotee of Lord Ram and dreamed of bringing “Ram Rajya”, an ideal state, where all were happy and no one was sad. The Congress leaders also appreciated the religious mandates given by the four Shankracharayas, the supreme gurus of Hindus, from time to time to promote humanity and communal harmony in the country.

Dozens of Congress activists participated in the programme and distributed sweets among people.

Grand events were organised in Panchkula as well, where Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributed sweets and expressed his happiness by grooving to devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram.

Gupta watched the live telecast of the temple’s consecration at Agarwal Bhawan in Sector 16. Prior to this, he received blessings by visiting Maharaja Agrasen Temple located in the building.

Will pursue direct connectivity to Ayodhya: Mohali mayor

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the whole Mohali was immersed in devotion of Lord Ram and was feeling no different than Ayodhya.

He participated in programmes and community feasts in various areas, including the Phase 9 temple, Phase 3 temple, Balongi gaushala and Industrial Area Phase 8-A.

Sidhu said residents of Mohali were secular and celebrated all religious festivals with the same spirit and fervour. He said keeping in mind the devotion of people, he will write to the Union railway and civil aviation ministers to connect Mohali directly with Ayodhya.

At Ram Mandir in Kharar, 108 Hawan kunds were performed, followed by live telecast of the temple’s inauguration. A replica of the Ram Mandir, featuring a towering 118-feet statue of Lord Ram, is set to be erected in Kharar.