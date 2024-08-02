 Chandigarh: Trio attacks 55-yr-old man with knives after breaking into his house - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Trio attacks 55-yr-old man with knives after breaking into his house

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Complainant Raju said around he was sitting in the courtyard at his home in Sector 25 D, Chandigarh, when the attackers stormed in, brandishing knives, making threats and accusing his son of murdering their brother, Ajay

Three assailants attacked a 55-year-old man with a knife at his home in Sector 25 D, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night.

Three assailants attacked a 55-year-old man with a knife at his home in Sector 25 D, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)
The accused were identified as Deepu, Golu and Binder. Complainant Raju said around 10.40 pm, he was sitting in his courtyard when the attackers stormed in, brandishing knives, making threats and accusing his son of murdering their brother, Ajay.

During the confrontation, Golu attempted to stab Raju in the neck. As Raju was defending himself, the knife struck his right shoulder instead. In the ensuing struggle, Deepu and Binder also attacked Raju, inflicting injuries on his right hand as he raised it to protect himself.

The incident was reported to the police around 11.15 pm and Raju was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 by a PCR vehicle for treatment.

At the hospital, Raju detailed the attack and identified his assailants, noting that the motive appeared to be an old rivalry.

Based on Raju’s statement, the police registered a case against Golu, Deepu and Binder under Sections 333, 115(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The assailants have been charged with assault with deadly weapons and intent to kill.

Friday, August 02, 2024
